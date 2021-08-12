Veru EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $17.66M (+71.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.56M.
- Press Release
- CEO comment: “We are also making significant progress on our novel oral drug candidates for the treatment of advanced breast cancer. In the second half of the calendar year, we anticipate starting our: (i) Phase 3 ARTEST clinical trial of enobosarm monotherapy in a 3rd line metastatic setting in AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer; (ii) Phase 2b clinical trial of enobosarm in combination with abemaciclib, CDK 4/6 inhibitor, in a 2nd line metastatic setting in AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and (iii) Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating sabizabulin monotherapy and sabizabulin + Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) combination therapy versus Trodelvy® monotherapy in metastatic triple negative breast cancer. We have solidly transformed Veru into a premium oncology biopharmaceutical company seeking large market opportunities.”