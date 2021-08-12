California mandates COVID vaccine or testing for teachers and staff
- California became the first U.S. state to require COVID-19 vaccination or regular testing for its teachers and other staff in public and private schools, Reuters reports.
- Governor Gavin Newsom called this move "a responsible step" to ensure the safety of children. This requirement follows similar orders that applied to California state employees and healthcare workers.
- "We think this is a sustainable way to keeping our schools open, and to address the No. 1 anxiety that parents like myself have for young children," Newsom said at a briefing.
- The policy applies to staff members serving students in kindergarten through 12th grade and will go into effect on Thursday, with the deadline for full compliance being Oct. 15.
- “Educators want to be in classrooms with their students,” Boyd said, “and the best way to make sure that happens is for everyone who is medically eligible to be vaccinated, with robust testing and multi-tiered safety measures.” California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd said in a statement.
- At present, 63% of Californians 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated with an additional 10% partially vaccinated, according to the California Department of Public Health. Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible for any authorized vaccines.
- Similar mandates are gaining momentum as cases across the U.S. have jumped with the spread of the Delta variant.
- New York City last week become the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, gyms and other businesses, starting next month.
- In Hawaii, officials announced last week that all state and county employees, including public-school teachers, must be vaccinated or be tested weekly.
- Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday announced all state executive branch employees must be vaccinated, and she also reimposed a statewide indoor mask mandate.
- New U.S. cases have increased more than five-fold over the past month with the seven-day average hitting 118,000 on Tuesday.
- The vaccination mandate also follows Texas Governor Greg Abbott's two legal setbacks against ban on mask restrictions amid rise in coronavirus cases.
- Abbott and fellow Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida have faced defiance over their statewide orders that prevent local officials from deciding whether to require that masks be worn.
- However, Abbott said that he had asked an appeals court to strike down Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins' action on masks, saying it clearly violated his executive order. The Texas Disaster Act, he continued, gives the governor the power to decide on such actions in an emergency.
- COVID-19 vaccine makers: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
- Also, the FDA is expected to authorize a third vaccine dose for certain immunocompromised people as soon as Thursday.