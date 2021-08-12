Broadridge Financial Solutions EPS in-line, beats on revenue, raises dividend
Aug. 12, 2021
- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 in-line; GAAP EPS of $2.20 beats by $0.24.
- Revenue of $1.53B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- The Company is raising annual dividend 11% to $2.56 Per Share.
- "Looking ahead to fiscal year 2022, we expect another strong year, with 12-15% Recurring revenue growth, continued margin expansion, and 11-15% Adjusted EPS growth. Broadridge continues to execute on our long-term strategic goals across Governance, Capital Markets and Wealth & Investment Management, and we remain on track to deliver at the higher end of our three-year financial objectives."
- Press Release
