Broadridge Financial Solutions EPS in-line, beats on revenue, raises dividend

  • Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.19 in-line; GAAP EPS of $2.20 beats by $0.24.
  • Revenue of $1.53B (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • The Company is raising annual dividend 11% to $2.56 Per Share.
  • "Looking ahead to fiscal year 2022, we expect another strong year, with 12-15% Recurring revenue growth, continued margin expansion, and 11-15% Adjusted EPS growth. Broadridge continues to execute on our long-term strategic goals across Governance, Capital Markets and Wealth & Investment Management, and we remain on track to deliver at the higher end of our three-year financial objectives."
  • Press Release
  • Correction Note: The revised post corrects figure.

This was corrected on 08/12/2021 at 7:09 AM. Correction Note: The revised post corrects figure

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.