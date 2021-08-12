Tesla's Elon Musk details problematic chip supply to Cathie Wood
Aug. 12, 2021 7:14 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)RNECFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor72 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk calls the chip supply issues with Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF) and Bosch problematic in an early morning tweet.
- Musk noted that the company has already disclosed that it is operating under extreme supply chain limitations regarding certain standard automotive chips. Interestingly, he also retweeted a Cathie Wood tweet noting that Tesla seems to understand that China wants local champions to dominate electric vehicles sales inside the nation, but is "pleased" that Tesla is exporting from China high-quality/high-end EVs.
- Shares of Tesla are down 0.16% in premarket trading to $706.66. Renesas fell 1.85% in Tokyo earlier in the day.
- Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July in a slight drop from the June tally.