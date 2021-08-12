KE Holdings stock drops 12% as Q3 guidance hurt by market-cooling measures
Aug. 12, 2021 7:16 AM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) stock slides 12% in premarket trading after the housing transactions platform known as Beike in China forecasts that Q3 revenue will weaken on a Y/Y basis.
- Expects Q3 revenue to fall ~25-29% Y/Y to RMB 14.5B-15.5B (US$2.2B-2.4B), less than the $3.54B consensus estimate.
- "During the second quarter, a slew of city-specific policies and severe market-cooling measures were rolled out in China," said Tao Xu, executive director and chief financial officer of Beike. "Those measures help promote a stable and healthy development of real estate market in the long run, but may bring about short-term market uncertainties."
- Q2 gross transaction value of RMB 1.22T (US$189.1B) rose 22.2% Y/Y.
- Mobile monthly active users averaged 52.1M, up 33.5% Y/Y.
- Q2 net revenue rose 20% to RMB 24.2B (US$3.7B), driven by total GTV growth.
- Total operating expenses of RMB 4.22B (US$653M) increased from RMB 3.26B a year ago.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA of RMB 2.56B (US$396M) fell from RMB 3.79B in Q2 2020.
- Q2 adjusted EPS per ADS attributable to KE Holdings ordinary shareholders was RMB 1.37 (US$0.21) vs. RMB 2.23 in Q2 2020.
- Earlier (Aug. 11) KE Holdings EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue