Arrival reports Q2 results
Aug. 12, 2021 7:19 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL): Q2 Adjusted EBITDA loss of €35M.
- Cash and cash equivalents of €445M as of June 30, 2021.
- “We are delighted to have announced our current non-binding Orders and LOIs total c.59k¹ vehicles with the most recent addition in India for our Bus platform,” said Denis Sverdlov, CEO and founder of Arrival. “This highlights the tremendous growth we are experiencing at Arrival and is a further validation of our vehicle portfolio, unique technologies and new method of producing EVs. In addition to this we have announced important partnerships with Microsoft, Hitachi, Ambarella and STMicroelectronics, which are all key to enhancing our vehicle offering and the complete ecosystem we are building at Arrival. Finally we have provided a detailed roadmap for each of our bus and van platforms with specific milestones highlighted between now and the start of production for each so that investors can closely track our progress in the coming quarters.”