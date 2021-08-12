Vroom is still a buy at BofA after mixed Q2
Aug. 12, 2021 7:24 AM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bank of America says it is incrementally bullish on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) after taking in the Q2 revenue beat.
- The firm notes VRM added seven more locations and delivered +26% e-commerce units via last mile service, which is seen driving longer term cost leverage. Vroom (VRM) is seen adding market share in the used car sales market.
- "We view broader industry pricing normalization ahead as a challenge for inventory/sourcing management but think Street concerns could be overblown given the likely gradual process of pricing normalization," notes analyst Nat Schindler.
- BofA keeps a Buy rating on Vroom (VRM) and assigns a price objective of $65 to rep more than 70% upside for shares.
- Shares of VRM are down 1.35% in premarket action after the earnings report.
