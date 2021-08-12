Vroom is still a buy at BofA after mixed Q2

Aug. 12, 2021 7:24 AM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

car
SvetaZi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bank of America says it is incrementally bullish on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) after taking in the Q2 revenue beat.
  • The firm notes VRM added seven more locations and delivered +26% e-commerce units via last mile service, which is seen driving longer term cost leverage. Vroom (VRM) is seen adding market share in the used car sales market.
  • "We view broader industry pricing normalization ahead as a challenge for inventory/sourcing management but think Street concerns could be overblown given the likely gradual process of pricing normalization," notes analyst Nat Schindler.
  • BofA keeps a Buy rating on Vroom (VRM) and assigns a price objective of $65 to rep more than 70% upside for shares.
  • Shares of VRM are down 1.35% in premarket action after the earnings report.
  • Read the Vroom earnings call transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.