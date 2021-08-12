VYNE Therapeutics falls 13% after BET inhibitor licensing deal with In4derm
Aug. 12, 2021 8:00 AM ETVYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)CEOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor7 Comments
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) drops 13% premarket after entering into an exclusive license agreement with In4Derm Limited, a spin-out of the University of Dundee’s School of Life Sciences focused on the discovery and development of proprietary Bromodomain and Extra-Terminal Domain inhibitors (BET inhibitor or BETi) for the treatment of immunology and oncology conditions.
- On August 6, 2021, the Company exercised the Topical BETi Option and the parties inked License Agreement for a worldwide, exclusive license for In4Derm’s BETi compounds.
- The Company paid a $1.5M cash payment to In4Derm. Pursuant to the License Agreement, the Company has agreed to make cash payments of up to $15.75M upon achievement of milestones with respect to each licensed topical product in the U.S.
- In addition, the Company expects to exercise the Oral BETi Option following the selection of a lead candidate for the program.
- Upon exercise of the exclusive Oral BETi Option, the parties will sign a license agreement and VYNE will pay $4M cash payment and milestone payments up to $43.75M.
- The license agreements also provide for tiered royalty payments of up to 10% of net annual sales across licensed BETi products by the Company.
- In4Derm is entitled to additional milestone payments upon the achievement of regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions outside the U.S.
- Initially VYNE intends to advance a topical BETi program for the treatment of rare skin diseases into the clinic in 2022.