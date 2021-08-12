Dillard's pops after huge quarter for ladies' apparel and shoes
Aug. 12, 2021 8:08 AM ETDillard's, Inc. (DDS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shoots higher after posting 72% retail sales growth in Q2 against last year's soft pandemic comparable. Sales in ladies' apparel and shoes significantly outperformed other merchandise categories during the quarter.
- Margins were on the mend for the department store operator. Consolidated gross margin improved to 41.0% of sales vs. 30.4% a year ago. Retail gross margin jumped to 41.7% vs. 31.1% last year.
- The department store operator ended the quarter with $670M in cash even after repurchasing $112M worth of stock.
- Shares of DDS are up 8.10% premarket to $196.91.
- Dillard's (DDS) has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in the department store sector.