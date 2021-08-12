Jacobs wins engineering modification project for Koeberg nuclear plant
Aug. 12, 2021
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) has won a project to implement essential engineering modifications at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant near Cape Town, South Africa.
- The modifications project is part of a $1.2B program to extend the operating life of the sole nuclear power plant in South Africa. Koeberg, operated by Eskom, generates 5% of South Africa's electricity.
- Jacobs will manage and implement modifications to the secondary turbine system at the plant, including prefabrication, support, modification and replacement of piping, on-site scaffolding installation and replacing forced air cooler units. This marks the largest single contract to date for Jacobs' nuclear team in South Africa.
- The modifications will help prepare for installation of six replacement steam generators at the two-reactor plant. Work on the steam generator replacements for the first two units will begin in January 2022, and the program will take two years to complete.
