  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) has won a project to implement essential engineering modifications at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant near Cape Town, South Africa.
  • The modifications project is part of a $1.2B program to extend the operating life of the sole nuclear power plant in South Africa. Koeberg, operated by Eskom, generates 5% of South Africa's electricity.
  • Jacobs will manage and implement modifications to the secondary turbine system at the plant, including prefabrication, support, modification and replacement of piping, on-site scaffolding installation and replacing forced air cooler units. This marks the largest single contract to date for Jacobs' nuclear team in South Africa.
  • The modifications will help prepare for installation of six replacement steam generators at the two-reactor plant. Work on the steam generator replacements for the first two units will begin in January 2022, and the program will take two years to complete.
