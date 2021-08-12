Can-Fite under pressure on launch of $10M direct offering

Aug. 12, 2021 8:16 AM ETCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) inks agreement for the purchase and sale of 5M ADSs, at a purchase price of $2.00/ADS, in a registered direct offering.
  • Shares down 12% premarket at $1.80.
  • Expected gross proceeds are $10M.
  • Concurrently in a private placement, the company also agreed to issue and sell, unregistered warrants to purchase up to 5M ADSs. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares.
  • The three year warrants will have an exercise price of $2.00/ADS.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund R&D activities, clinical trials, working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is August 16.
