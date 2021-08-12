Nikola breaks higher after landing government grant for autonomous refueling research

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) trades higher after the company announces that it landed a ~$2M grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance its research into autonomous refueling technologies for future hydrogen fueling stations.
  • The grant is funded by U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Transportation Office under the recently announced Hydrogen and Fuel Cells R&D FY2021 FOA.
  • The project is aimed at developing an autonomous fueling system that can rapidly refuel heavy-duty fuel-cell electric trucks, while also minimizing labor and challenges relating to ergonomics and maintenance of equipment when compared to an equivalent manual fueling process.
  • "This funding is essential to advance key hydrogen fueling technologies that can improve the overall efficiency of fuel-cell commercial vehicles, while maintaining the safety and reliability standards required," says NKLA exec Pablo Koziner
  • Shares of NKLA are up 6.25% in premarket action to $10.625, but are still about 40% below their 200-day moving averages.
