Ecopetrol signs $3.6B deal for stake in power company ISA
Aug. 12, 2021 8:23 AM ETEcopetrol S.A. (EC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) confirms it will purchase the Colombian government's 51.4% stake in Interconexión Eléctrica for 14.2T pesos ($3.58B), a deal it says will further its strategy to become a comprehensive energy company.
- Ecopetrol submitted its offer to buy the government's holding stake in ISA in January, and CEO Felipe Bayon had said a deal likely would cost $3.5B-$4B.
- The ISA acquisition will increase Ecopetrol's geopolitical risks since it expands the company's assets into Brazil, Chile and Peru, which are all facing political questions, Daniel Thurecht writes in an analysis posted earlier this summer on Seeking Alpha.