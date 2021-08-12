Bancolombia upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan after strong Q2 earnings beat
Aug. 12, 2021 9:00 AM ETBancolombia S.A. (CIB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan analyst Yuri Fernandes upgrades Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Overweight from Neutral after the bank announced robust Q2 earnings.
- Fernandes revises his earnings estimate by 13% in 2022 driving faster return on equity expansion.
- Shares of the Columbia-based bank are down ~28% on a year-to-date basis.
- $35 price target, implying 20% upside from Wednesday's closing price, derived from a discounted 0.9x 2021 estimate price/book value ratio.
- Asset quality is still a main concern, he said in a note to clients.
- The Overweight rating diverges from the Neutral Quant rating (top grade for Growth, worst grade for Momentum) and the Neutral average Wall Street rating (7 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish)
