Bancolombia upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan after strong Q2 earnings beat

Aug. 12, 2021 9:00 AM ETBancolombia S.A. (CIB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Close Up Image Of A Stock Market Graph
solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan analyst Yuri Fernandes upgrades Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Overweight from Neutral after the bank announced robust Q2 earnings.
  • Fernandes revises his earnings estimate by 13% in 2022 driving faster return on equity expansion.
  • Shares of the Columbia-based bank are down ~28% on a year-to-date basis.
  • $35 price target, implying 20% upside from Wednesday's closing price, derived from a discounted 0.9x 2021 estimate price/book value ratio.
  • Asset quality is still a main concern, he said in a note to clients.
  • The Overweight rating diverges from the Neutral Quant rating (top grade for Growth, worst grade for Momentum) and the Neutral average Wall Street rating (7 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish)
  • Bancolombia was one of the top five financial gainers for the week ended July 9, 2021.
