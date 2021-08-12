Jobless claims down 12K to 375K
Aug. 12, 2021
- Initial Jobless Claims: -12K to 375K vs. 378K consensus, 387K prior (revised from 385K).
- Four-week moving average was 396.25K, up 1,750 from the previous week's average of 394.5K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.1%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 320.52K, an decrease of 5,198 (or 1.6%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 2.866M lower than 2.980M prior and lower with 2.880M consensus.