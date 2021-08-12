Hut 8 Mining down 7% after Q2 earnings results
Aug. 12, 2021 8:40 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.16.
- Revenue of $33.54M (+264.6% Y/Y) beats by $11.27M.
- As of June 30, the company had 3,824 bitcoin, with a market value of $166M. At the current time, the company has 4,240 bitcoin, with a market value of $245M.
- Total current contracted hash rate is approximately 2.7 E/H, and with current market dynamics, this translates into mining about 20-25 bitcoin per day.
- Shares are down 7% premarket, giving back a slice of some large recent gains.
- Press Release