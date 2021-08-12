Euronav swings to Q2 loss as freight rate recovery continues to lag
Aug. 12, 2021
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN) -3.1% pre-market after reporting a Q2 loss in a "challenging" quarter in which tanker market dynamics remained "largely static" from Q1.
- The company posted a Q2 loss of $89.7M compared to a $259.6M profit in the year-earlier quarter.
- Euronav's Q2 average spot rate for VLCCs plunged to $11,250/day from $81,500/day a year ago, and the rate for Suezmaxes sank to $10,500/day from $60,750/day.
- "Improving crude demand and the tapering of OPEC+ production cuts have yet to translate into freight rate recovery," CEO Hugh de Stoop said. "For freight rates to gain traction, crude demand and supply dynamics will need to go back to their normal pattern and this timing remains uncertain."
- Evercore ISI analysts predict the impact of increasing global oil exports likely will not be seen until this fall at the earliest, Reuters reports.
- "It's probably time to throw in the towel on any material rate rebound in 2021," Evercore says.