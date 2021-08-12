UK-based EV charging company to go public via combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth
Aug. 12, 2021 9:20 AM ETFirst Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (FRSG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The electric vehicle fleet charging company EO Charging signs definitive agreement to go public through business combination with First Reserve Sustainable Growth (NASDAQ:FRSG).
- It implies a pro-forma enterprise value of $675M of the combined company.
- The transaction is expected to provide $222M in gross proceeds assuming no redemptions by FRSG's public stockholders. Total proceeds include over $150M to fully-fund EO's growth plans, retire any outstanding indebtedness.
- Founded in 2014 and headquartered in the UK, EO is a provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for EV fleets integrating charging infrastructure, software and services solutions. It has deployed approximately 50,000 chargers in more than 35 countries and serves some of the world's largest fleet operators including Amazon, DHL, Go-Ahead, Tesco and Uber.
- The combined company will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "EOC" - EO Charging.
- The company states "combination would position EO as the first UK-based EV charging company to list on public markets."
- The transaction is expected to complete in Q4 2021.
