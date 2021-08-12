LGL to explore MTronPTI spin-off
Aug. 12, 2021
- The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) has said that its management team has been authorized to explore a possible spin-off of its MTronPTI defense and aerospace business into a new separately-traded public company.
- It expects the spin-off to help it focus on its own business strategy and capital allocation. LGL has earlier spun off other businesses including Lynch Interactive, The Morgan Group and Tremont Advisors. MTronPTI had earlier sought an IPO in 2000, but its filing was pulled at the time citing market conditions.
- LGL has said that any spin-off would be structured as a tax-free, pro-rata distribution of shares in both companies to all LGL shareholders. If pursued, the spin-off will be targeted for completion by end-2021.
