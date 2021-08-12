Oxbridge Acquisition prices $100M IPO, trading starts today
Aug. 12, 2021 9:34 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Oxbridge Acquisition priced its 10M units IPO at $10/unit; each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- The units are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, "OXACU"; trading starts today.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 1.5M additional units.
- Offer expected to close on Aug.16.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman Jay Madhu, the founder, CEO, and Chairman of Oxbridge Re and CFO and Director Wrendon Timothy.
- Oxbridge Acquisition plans to leverage management's experience to target insurance technology, reinsurance, insurance service, and blockchain technology businesses with enterprise values greater than $300M.