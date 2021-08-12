PHP Ventures Acquisition prices $50M IPO

Aug. 12, 2021 9:44 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • PHP Ventures Acquisition (PPHPU), an SPAC, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 5M units at $10 per unit, equating to a $50M offering. Underwriters have a 45-day option for 750,000 additional units in case of over-allotments.
  • The units will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market from August 12, 2021, under the ticker "PPHPU". PHP Ventures Acquisition will focus on consumer-facing companies with a presence or potential in Africa.
  • Each unit includes one Class A common share. one half of a redeemable warrant and one right to acquire a tenth of one Class A common share. One redeemable warrant entitles the holder to purchase a single Class A share at $11.50, with only whole warrants exercisable.
  • Once the securities trade separately, the Class A common stock, rights, and warrants will be listed on Nasdaq under "PPHP," "PPHPR" and "PPHPW" respectively.
  • Press Release
