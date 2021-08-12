Integrity Applications implements 1-for-13 reverse split
Aug. 12, 2021 9:46 AM ETIGAPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Integrity Applications (OTCQB:IGAP) implements a 1-for-13 reverse split of common stock, to be effective on Friday, August 13, 2021.
- The spilt was previously approved by stockholders On March 24, 2020.
- The reverse stock split is an action intended to fulfill the stock price requirements for official listing on NASDAQ, which requires that the company's common stock price be at $4.00 or higher at the time of listing.
- The stock will begin trading on a post-split basis under the symbol “IGAPD.”
- After 20 business days, the stock will return to trading under the symbol “IGAP.”