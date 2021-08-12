Integrity Applications implements 1-for-13 reverse split

Aug. 12, 2021 9:46 AM ETIGAPBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Integrity Applications (OTCQB:IGAP) implements a 1-for-13 reverse split of common stock, to be effective on Friday, August 13, 2021.
  • The spilt was previously approved by stockholders On March 24, 2020.
  • The reverse stock split is an action intended to fulfill the stock price requirements for official listing on NASDAQ, which requires that the company's common stock price be at $4.00 or higher at the time of listing.
  • The stock will begin trading on a post-split basis under the symbol “IGAPD.”
  • After 20 business days, the stock will return to trading under the symbol “IGAP.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.