KeepTruckin taps Ambarella's AI SoC for new dashcam
Aug. 12, 2021 10:01 AM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- KeepTruckin, a fleet management technology firm, has tapped Ambarella's (AMBA -1.5%) CV22 CVflow edge AI vision system-on-chip ((SoC)) for its new AI Dashcam.
- The new dashcam uses a single CV22 SoC for simultaneous AI and image processing with a dual-camera system. The cameras include one front advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and a second driver-monitoring system (DMS) RGB-IR camera.
- The CV22 helps run KeepTruckin's proprietary AI algorithms for real-time driver behavior detection and warnings including lane departures, speeding and forward collisions. It integrates Ambarella's image signal processor with 1440p video support.
