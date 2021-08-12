Everi Holdings adds digital wallet tech at another Penn casino
Aug. 12, 2021
- Everi Holdings (EVRI +1.5%) announces that its digital CashClub Wallet technology is powering Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ:PENN) new my choice Wallet at Hollywood Casino York in Pennsylvania. The deal follows prior installations at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and the Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Pennsylvania.
- Everi's CashClub Wallet describes its mobile digital wallet as a feature that enables casino operators to offer cashless and contactless funding of electronic game play across the casino floor. CashClub Wallet technology enables guests to move funds back into their digital wallet after they are done gambling. The wallet can hold the funds for future use or send the funds back electronically to a bank account.
