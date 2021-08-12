Wyndham Hotels & Resorts selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

Aug. 12, 2021 10:08 AM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -0.6%) collaborates with Amazon Web Services (AWS) (NASDAQ:AMZN) to upgrade its technology infrastructure and deliver new guest services across its 21 hotel brands.
  • The company says moving to AWS reinvest ~45% of reduced data center operating costs, and shut down additional physical datacenters. It comes as a part of the company's goal of running 90% of its infrastructure in the cloud.
  • "By moving the majority of our workloads to the cloud, Wyndham was able to rapidly respond to the changing business conditions brought on by COVID-19, and now we’re positioned to scale our operations as different parts of the world begin to reopen," says Wyndham's EVP and CIO Scott Strickland.
  • Press Release
