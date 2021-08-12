Canada nat gas prices plunge at AECO hub on pipeline work
Aug. 12, 2021 10:25 AM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Canadian natural gas prices at the AECO hub in Alberta have fallen this week by the most in nearly two years, as pipeline maintenance has prevented some gas outflows, reports Scott DiSavino at Reuters.
- Next-day prices at AECO plunged from $2.54/MMBtu on Tuesday to $1.41/MMBtu on Wednesday, their lowest since October 2020, before edging up to $1.44 today, according to the report.
- TC Energy's (TRP +0.1%) NOVA Gas Transmission unit started maintenance work this week on a compressor station in Alberta, according to data provider Refinitiv, which probably caused a capacity constraint.
- AECO prices likely will remain volatile for as long as maintenance work keeps constricting and unconstricting capacity, Refinitiv says.
- According to DiSavino, Tudor Pickering Holt analysts believe the maintenance may wrap up as early as Sunday, which should allow AECO prices to rise again, but another lengthier round of maintenance is planned for next month which also would limit capacity.
