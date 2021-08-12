Wayfair attracts profit estimates from Argus well above the consensus marks

Aug. 12, 2021 10:34 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept
Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Argus keeps a Buy rating on Wayfair (W -1.2%) as it expresses even more confidence in the online retailer, despite the recent share price rally. Wayfair (NYSE:W) soared back over $300 this week after unleashing a new buyback plan.
  • Analyst John Staszak: "We think that strong results over the past two quarters have reassured investors that the company's recent strength has not been due to the pandemic alone. Looking ahead, we expect Wayfair (W) to continue to benefit from brick-and-mortar store closures and growth in work-from-home arrangements."
  • Argus lifts its 2021 adjusted EPS estimate on W to $4.50 vs. $2.70 prior and $3.40 consensus. The 2022 EPS estimate is pushed up to $6.60 vs. $5.40 prior and $4.91 consensus.
  • Does the online retailer tend to lowball guidance? Wayfair (W) has piled up six straight EPS beats.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.