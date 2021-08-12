Wayfair attracts profit estimates from Argus well above the consensus marks
Aug. 12, 2021 10:34 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus keeps a Buy rating on Wayfair (W -1.2%) as it expresses even more confidence in the online retailer, despite the recent share price rally. Wayfair (NYSE:W) soared back over $300 this week after unleashing a new buyback plan.
- Analyst John Staszak: "We think that strong results over the past two quarters have reassured investors that the company's recent strength has not been due to the pandemic alone. Looking ahead, we expect Wayfair (W) to continue to benefit from brick-and-mortar store closures and growth in work-from-home arrangements."
- Argus lifts its 2021 adjusted EPS estimate on W to $4.50 vs. $2.70 prior and $3.40 consensus. The 2022 EPS estimate is pushed up to $6.60 vs. $5.40 prior and $4.91 consensus.
- Does the online retailer tend to lowball guidance? Wayfair (W) has piled up six straight EPS beats.