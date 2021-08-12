Trevena shares fall on Q2 earnings miss, cash position update

Aug. 12, 2021 11:07 AM ETTRVNBy: SA News Team2 Comments

Business financial concept with double exposure stock market up trading line
Jira Pliankharom/iStock via Getty Images

  • Trevena shares slide more than (TRVN -13.9%) after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates, and provided an update on the company's cash position.
  • The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.18M, missing analysts' average estimate by $0.95M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $91M as of June 30, 2021, which the company believes will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • The company highlighted that the IND filing for TRV045 in diabetic neuropathic pain is on track for the third quarter.
  • Cleveland Clinic outcomes study investigating potential benefit of OLINVYK on respiratory, GI, and cognitive function is on track to enroll patients in Q3.
  • For the second quarter of 2021, the company reported a net loss of $14M, or $0.09 per share, compared to $6.2M, or $0.06 per share, for the same period last year.
  • Trevena had announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the company's NIH funded ACTIV-4 Host Tissue COVID-19 trial, in July.
  • Previously (Aug. 12): Trevena EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.