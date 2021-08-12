Trevena shares fall on Q2 earnings miss, cash position update
Aug. 12, 2021 11:07 AM ETTRVNBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Trevena shares slide more than (TRVN -13.9%) after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates, and provided an update on the company's cash position.
- The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.18M, missing analysts' average estimate by $0.95M.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $91M as of June 30, 2021, which the company believes will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the fourth quarter of 2022.
- The company highlighted that the IND filing for TRV045 in diabetic neuropathic pain is on track for the third quarter.
- Cleveland Clinic outcomes study investigating potential benefit of OLINVYK on respiratory, GI, and cognitive function is on track to enroll patients in Q3.
- For the second quarter of 2021, the company reported a net loss of $14M, or $0.09 per share, compared to $6.2M, or $0.06 per share, for the same period last year.
- Trevena had announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the company's NIH funded ACTIV-4 Host Tissue COVID-19 trial, in July.
- Previously (Aug. 12): Trevena EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue.