Magic Software gains after Q2 beats, guidance boost

  • Magic Software (MGIC +12.3%) is trading up after posting record-breaking revenue in Q221. Revenue rose 37.8% Y/Y to $119.2M, beating estimates by $12.05M.
  • Non-GAAP operating income increased 30.2% Y/Y to $15.9M. Non-GAAP net attributable income rose 39.9% Y/Y to $11.3M, with an EPS of $0.23, beating estimates by $0.02.
  • H1 revenue was up 31.9% Y/Y to $226.5M, while non-GAAP operating income rose 33.2% Y/Y to $30.9M. Non-GAAP net attributable income increased 23.6% Y/Y to $21.6M, equating to an EPS of $0.44, compared with $0.36 the previous year. Magic Software recorded $28M in cash flow from operating activities for the period.
  • At end-June 30, net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities was $106.1M.
  • Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said, "Our solid execution in the second quarter delivering double-digit growth across all key financial indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income and EBITDA), with record-breaking revenues reaching $119 million and record-breaking operating income, demonstrate the important role Magic Software plays in its customers’ lifecycles and transformative journeys, as well as the success of its strategy to build a broad business portfolio that creates value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and maximizing their businesses."
  • Magic Software raised its 2021 guidance following the strong quarter. It now expects revenue to rise 22.2-23.9% Y/Y to $450M-$460M, up from its previous range of $425M-$435M.
