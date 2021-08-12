AZEK climbs after strong Q3 performance
Aug. 12, 2021 (AZEK)
- The AZEK Company (AZEK +8.8%) is on the rise following a strong Q321 performance. Net sales jumped 46.4% Y/Y to $327.5M in the quarter, beating estimates by $34.5M.
- Over the quarter, AZEK completed the second phase of its ~$230M multi-phase expansion plan and generated 51.2% Y/Y growth in its Residential segment sales to $291.2M. Commercial segment sales were up 16.5% Y/Y to $36.2M.
- Residential segment growth was driven by higher sales of Deck, Rail & Accessories and Exteriors businesses. Commercial segment growth, meanwhile, came from its Vycom business, despite lower sales in AZEK's Scranton Products business.
- AZEK's Non-GAAP EPS increased to $0.26, beating estimates by $0.03. Adjusted EBITDA also rose to $72.7M, while net margin expanded to 6.6%, compared with -23.3% in Q320.
- Jesse Singh, AZEK’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The AZEK Company once again delivered strong revenue and growth within the quarter, driven primarily by solid execution and underlying demand for products across channels in our Residential businesses, and improving sales trends in our Commercial segment."
- The company raised its 2021 net sales guidance following the strong quarter. It expects 28%-30% Y/Y growth in net sales, up from its previous estimate of 23%-26%. AZEK also expects 27%-29% Y/Y growth in adjusted EBITDA, compared to previous expectation of 25% to 29%.
- For fourth quarter, the company expects consolidated net sales growth of 22%-27% Y/Y, and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 19%-25% Y/Y.