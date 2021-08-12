Sono shares higher on earnings beat and boosts FY2021 outlook
Aug. 12, 2021 11:40 AM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sonos (SONO +5.9%) shares higher on FQ3 beat and raised FY2021 outlook.
- The company reported revenue growth of 52% for the quarter, due to strong product demand across all categories led by ~58% revenue growth in Sonos Speakers product category to $310.23M.
- Gross margin increased 300 bps Y/Y to 47%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was 46.7M vs. -$2.7M last year, driven by continued strong demand, opex leverage on the higher sales volume, and significant gross margin expansion.
- CEO comment: “Long-term, we remain focused on our key three strategic initiatives - the expansion of our brand, the expansion of our offerings, and driving operational excellence. The powerful momentum we are experiencing in our business, exceeding even our own expectations from six months ago, puts us ahead of schedule on reaching our fiscal 2024 financial targets. We are extremely well positioned for the long-term and expect to deliver significant free cash flow and increased shareholder value over time as we continue on our quest to be the world’s leading sound experience company.”
- FY2021 Guidance: Revenue increased to a range of $1.695B-$1.71B vs. prior range of $1.625-$1.675B and consensus of $1.67B; Adjusted EBITDA increased to a range of $270M-$280M vs. prior outlook of $225M to $250M; Gross margin rate increased to a range of 46.5%-46.9% vs. prior guidance range of 46%-46.5%.
