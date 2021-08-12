CyberArk climbs 6% after issuing Q3 and FY guidance
Aug. 12, 2021 11:43 AM ETCYBRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CyberArk (CYBR +5.9%) reports Q2 total revenue of $117.2M, beats consensus by $1.3M.
- Subscription revenue was $27.1M; an increase of 101% Y/Y; maintenance and professional services revenue was $62.9M.
- ARR of $315M grew 35% Y/Y.
- Subscription bookings mix reaches 65%.
- GAAP operating loss was $23.4M; GAAP net loss was $22.8M
- $1.2B in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.
- 65% of total license bookings were related to subscription bookings, compared with 39% last year same quarter.
- Added more than 185 new customers.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.01; GAAP EPS of -$0.58 misses by $0.24.
- Outlook Q3 2021: Total revenue between $116M-124M vs. consensus of $118.46M; Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is expected to be in the range of an operating loss of $6M to operating income of $1M; Non-GAAP EPS range of a net loss of $(0.19) to $(0.02) per basic and diluted share vs. consensus of $0.06.
- Outlook FY 2021: Total revenue range of $484M-$496M vs. consensus of $490.54M; Non-GAAP operating income range of $7M-$17M; Non-GAAP EPS range of $0.01-0.26 vs. consensus of $0.53.
- The stock has Neutral Quant Rating, whereas a Very Bullish Wall St. Analyst Rating.