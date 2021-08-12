Array Technologies jumps 8% despite guiding FY21 below consensus
Aug. 12, 2021 11:45 AM ETARRYBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) +8.4% after beating EPS estimate by 4 cents.
- Revenues increased 76% Y/Y to $202.8M missed estimate by $21M, primarily driven by strong demand for products and lower numbers in 2Q20 amid lower shipments as a result of the pull-forward of orders into the first quarter of 2020 related to the ITC step down.
- Total executed contracts and awarded orders on June 30, 2021, were at a record level of $882M.
- The company continues to struggle due to lower margins amid higher input and logistics costs that continue to be a headwind for the industry.
- The company re-introduces FY guidance in this quarter:
- Revenues to be in the range of $850M to $940M vs. $999.85M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $55M to $75M vs. $160.5M in FY20. Adjusted diluted net income per share to be in the range of $0.15 to $0.25 vs. $0.41 consensus.
- Presentation
- Transcript
- In another event, Blackstone committed $500M capital to the Array Technologies.