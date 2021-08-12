Hudbay achieves first gold at New Britannia mill

Aug. 12, 2021 11:57 AM ETHudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

nugget gold
bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hudbay Minerals (HBM -3.4%) says gold production has commenced at its New Britannia mill in Manitoba.
  • Hudbay says it is also completing the construction of a new copper flotation facility at New Britannia, which remains on track for commissioning and ramp up in Q4.
  • The company expects gold production from Lalor and the Snow Lake operations will increase to more than 180K oz./year during the first six full years of New Britannia's operation.
  • Before today's trading, Hudbay shares had recouped losses posted after missing Q2 earnings expectations, as analysts expect improvement in H2.
  • Q2 was a "noisy" quarter with catch-up sales, volatile tax rates and changing concentrate inventory values, but the results showed Hudbay's strong catalyst pipeline through H2 and into 2022, BMO analyst Jackie Przybylowski says, according to Bloomberg.
  • After a challenging H1, TD Securities' Greg Barnes expects improved production in H2, including higher gold production as Pampacancha and the New Britannia mill start contributing.
  • The New Britannia mill refurbishment should provide a significant boost to gold production over the coming quarters, Peter Arendas writes in a newly published analysis on Seeking Alpha.
