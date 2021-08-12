OncoCyte rebounds from near three month low to surge 16%
- OncoCyte surged (OCX +16.7%) more than a tenth to rebound from its biggest one day loss since June after the company reported second-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, and announced upcoming product launches.
- Chief executive officer Ron Andrews said that the company is on a "solid growth trajectory, driven by strategic acquisitions", and added that is set for three product launches in the fourth quarter: DetermaIO, DetermaTx and DetermaCNI.
- The company reported a quarterly revenue, driven by sales of its lung cancer test DetermaRx, of $2.03M, beating analysts' estimate by $0.46M.
- At June 30, 2021, Oncocyte had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $47.5M.
- For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Oncocyte reported a net loss of $10.5M, or ($0.12) per share, as compared to $9.1M, or ($0.14) per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
- Previously (Aug. 10): OncoCyte EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue.