Reddit raises some $700M at a $10B valuation, but doesn’t say anything about IPO
Aug. 12, 2021 12:28 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME), AMCREDDIT, SNAP, MAT, PEPBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Wall Street appears to be upvoting Reddit (REDDIT), with the social-media app announcing Thursday that it raised some $700M in funding at a $10B valuation – a 66.7% jump in the company’s value in just six months.
- “We are optimistic and encouraged that not only are we resourced and capitalized to continue on our growth path, but also that our investors support our vision and want to deepen their stakes in our future,” Reddit wrote in a blog post announcing the Series F fundraising.
- The firm said that it expects to receive “up to” $700M from the funding round, which it said Fidelity led with the inclusion of other current pre-IPO investors.
- The round comes just some six months after Reddit announced a $250M Series E fundraising at a reported $6B valuation.
- However, the company has grown further since then, reporting in its latest blog post that Q2 marked the first time in Reddit’s 16-year history that the firm hit $100M in advertising revenue. The company said that represented a 192% gain from Q2 2020.
- Reddit has also taken an outsized role in the stock market in recent months via its WallStreetBets subreddit, which has nearly 11M users. The chat group is credited with generating short squeezes over the past year against GameStop (NYSE:GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) and other recently volatile stocks.
- As for its own Wall Street future, Reddit didn’t make any mention in Thursday’s blog post about an initial public offering, direct listing or other go-public plan.
- However, the company did disclose in March that it had hired Drew Vollero as Reddit’s first-ever chief financial officer.
- Vollero previously served as CFO of Snap (NYSE:SNAP), along with smaller roles at Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). He also holds degrees from Yale University and Oxford University.
- Cutting-edge tech companies often hire such blue-chip CFOs ahead of IPOs so as to reassure institutional investors about a firm’s bookkeeping practices.