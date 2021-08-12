BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBet partner with NFL in sports betting deals
- The NFL is adding BetMGM (MGM -0.6%), PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF), and WynnBet (WYNN -1.1%) to its list of authorized gambling partners.
- The three businesses will jointly enter the NFL's second-tier partnership level along with Fox Bet, owned by Fox Corporation (FOX -1.0%) and FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY -0.8%).
- The betting companies are agreeing to purchase league data from NFL partner Genius Sports (GENI +2.8%) and will be able to advertise on TV around game time. It is unknown if the companies will obtain the right to use company logos.
- DraftKings (DKNG +2.5%), FanDuel, and Caesars (CZR -1.4%) signed 5-year deals in April to become the NFL's "tri-exclusive" partners at a combined cost of nearly $1 billion.
- Genius Sports recently struck a multi-year deal with DraftKings to supply sports data.