Canadian Solar hits record quarterly revenues but trims shipment guidance

Aug. 12, 2021 12:43 PM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Aerial view of solar power station and solar energy panels
Jackyenjoyphotography/Moment via Getty Images

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ -0.9%) edges lower after reporting stronger than expected Q2 earnings and record quarterly revenues of $1.43B but lowering its total shipment guidance for the year.
  • Q2 total module shipments jumped 26% Y/Y and 17% Q/Q to 3.66 GW, including 167 MW shipped to the company's own utility-scale solar power projects, as revenues more than doubled Y/Y and rose 31% Q/Q.
  • Q2 net profit fell to $11M from $23M in the prior-year quarter, as gross margin came in at 12.9% compared with 21.2% a year ago.
  • For Q3, Canadian Solar sees revenues of $1.2B-1.4B, below $1.62B analyst consensus estimate, with total module shipments of 3.8-4.0 GW, including 275 MW of module shipments to the company's own projects.
  • For the full year, the company reaffirms guidance for revenues of $5.6B-6.0B, in line with $5.92B consensus, but cuts its outlook for shipments to 16-17 GW from its previous forecast of 18-20 GW.
  • Canadian Solar is a "proven winner" despite near-term earnings weakness, Investing Hobo writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
