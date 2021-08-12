AudioEye stock crashes after guidance uncertainty prompts downgrade
Aug. 12, 2021 1:01 PM ETAudioEye, Inc. (AEYE)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares are crashing over 26% after guiding lower than expected sales for the current quarter and pulling full-year guidance due to order uncertainties.
- Sales totaled $6.02 million, roughly in-line with consensus estimates and up 14% year-over-year. Adjusted loss per share of $0.13 was five cents better than analysts expected.
- Monthly recurring revenue increased 25% on the year to $2 million.
- "Initiatives such as partnerships and large-scale client conversions that we anticipated would drive reaccelerating revenue growth in the second half of the year are dependent on external timelines. We still have these growth opportunities, but they are no longer tracking to our calendar year plan," says AudioEye (AEYE) in the earnings press release. Going forward, the company will only provide quarterly guidance and not an annual outlook.
- For the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $6.1 million to $6.3 million, below the $8.06 million consensus.
- Maxim Group downgrades AudioEye (AEYE) from Hold, citing the greater uncertainty after the earnings report and viewing the risk/reward as more balanced at the current valuation. The firm thinks the company should trade at a discount to peers "given our slower growth forecast, lack of profitability, and less certain outlook."
