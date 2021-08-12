OGE Energy jumps to 52-week high as Mizuho raises to Buy on valuation
Aug. 12, 2021 12:56 PM ETOGE Energy Corp. (OGE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- OGE Energy (OGE +1.5%) rallies as much as 3% before pulling back, as Mizuho upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $39 price target, raised from $32, citing discounted valuation.
- While the company's ESG profile will remain challenged by significant coal-fired generation, this is offset by an above-average dividend yield and above-average balance sheet, Mizuho's Anthony Crowdell writes.
- OGE shares should trade at least in line with its electric utility peer group on a P/E basis, but they currently trade at an 18% discount to the group as the company transitions from a diversified utility midstream model to a pure-play regulated utility model, Crowdell says.
- OGE recently reported better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues.