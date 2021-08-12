OGE Energy jumps to 52-week high as Mizuho raises to Buy on valuation

Aug. 12, 2021 12:56 PM ETOGE Energy Corp. (OGE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Electricity workers and pylon silhouette
zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • OGE Energy (OGE +1.5%) rallies as much as 3% before pulling back, as Mizuho upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $39 price target, raised from $32, citing discounted valuation.
  • While the company's ESG profile will remain challenged by significant coal-fired generation, this is offset by an above-average dividend yield and above-average balance sheet, Mizuho's Anthony Crowdell writes.
  • OGE shares should trade at least in line with its electric utility peer group on a P/E basis, but they currently trade at an 18% discount to the group as the company transitions from a diversified utility midstream model to a pure-play regulated utility model, Crowdell says.
  • OGE recently reported better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.