Embraer Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 12, 2021 1:25 PM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (+74.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $978.11M (+82.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ERJ has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.