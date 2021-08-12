GoHealth reaches a historic low as Q2 earnings prompt downgrades
Aug. 12, 2021
- GoHealth (GOCO -40.6%) has reached the lowest level since its IPO in June 2020 after the company’s Q2 2021 financials lagged analyst estimates. Several Wall Street analysts have downgraded the stock in reaction.
- Despite a ~55% YoY rise in revenue, the company’s net loss during the quarter expanded ~71% YoY to $39.2M as marketing and advertising, customer care, and enrollment along with G&A expenses more than doubled from the previous year.
- The company narrowed its 2021 revenue guidance to $1.20B-1.30B while the consensus estimates for 2021 revenue stands at $1.24B.
- Raymond James has downgraded GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to market perform from outperform and attributes the increase in customer care and enrollment expenses to the company’s heavy investments in agents and inflationary pressure on wages.
- Meanwhile, lowering the recommendation to neutral from outperform, Credit Suisse argues that GoHealth (GOCO) is “likely to trade as ‘dead money’ for the next six months at least, due to lack of catalysts.” The price target cut to $10 from $18 implies a premium of ~22.0% to the last close.
- Evercore ISI cuts the rating to in-line from outperform and argues that the company’s “economics deteriorated materially as higher CC&E costs (mostly) and other OpEx costs (somewhat) depress Ebitda.” The per-share target halved to $9 implies a premium of ~9.8% to the last close.
- For nearly a month, Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings for GoHealth (GOCO) indicated a bearish outlook for the stock.