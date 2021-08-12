Investing in China requires a nuanced approach - Aikya Investment Management
Aug. 12, 2021 2:05 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aikya Investment Management said in a letter to investors that a "nuanced" approach is necessary when choosing investments in China, with only about 3% of firms in the country able to pass the fund's due diligence.
- While it didn't detail any of its China-based holdings, Aikya contended that it was possible to find companies in China "run by some of the best stewards of capital in the world" that are also "well-positioned to benefit from the unprecedented consumption growth" in the country.
- As a result, the emerging markets fund looked to avoid companies run by what it calls "fat geese" -- business people who owe their success to personal contact with government officials.
- Firms run by these leaders often end up as "Emperor's foie gras," Aikya said.
- "Years of experience investing in emerging markets have taught us that ensuring ‘return of capital’ is almost as important as pursuing ‘return on capital," Aikya said in its fund letter. "As a result, our investment approach has evolved to mitigate the risks."
- The fund argued that investors tend to fall into two extremes when viewing China.
- The first group chases short-term gains based on the country's growth potential, regardless of the regulatory risk. The second is frightened off by the heavy-handed Beijing government and the lack of transparency, causing them to avoid investing in the world's most populace nation.
- Aikya recommends a balanced approach, looking for opportunities to take advantage of China's growth while minimizing the risks related to the country's economic and regulatory structure.
- The fund recommends looking for investments with strong principal owners, preferably the entrepreneurs who started the firms. Aikya also stays away from companies that rely too heavily on the government as a primary customer.
