MarketWise stock sinks 20%+ intraday as Wall Street pans financial-news firm’s first post-IPO results (update)

Aug. 12, 2021 2:32 PM ETMarketWise, Inc. (MKTW)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

Stock Exchange Market Is Crashing MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Financial news-and-information firm MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) tanked as much as 20%+ intraday Thursday as Wall Street panned the company’s first earnings report since going public some three weeks ago.
  • MarketWise (MKTW) sank to as low as $9.80 during Thursday's session before partly recovering to end at $10.82, off 12% for the day.
  • MKTW owns Stansberry Research, Chaikin Analytics, InvestorPlace.com and other financial-information products, some of which compete with Seeking Alpha.
  • The company, which was known until recently as Beacon Street Group, went public in July via a SPAC merger with Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. at about a $6B valuation.
  • Thursday’s sell-off has taken stock below the $10.59 that Ascendant closed at on March 1, one day before the two companies announced their plans for a special purpose acquisition company merger. MarketWise (MKTW) took over Ascendant’s market listing when the SPAC deal closed last month.
  • Shares tanked Thursday even though MKTW beat analyst estimates for Q2 revenues. The company’s sales rose 71.7% year over year to hit some $142.1M, about $540,000 above consensus forecasts.
  • The company also had other seemingly positive Q2 results. For instance, its net loss shrank to $8.4M from $81M in the same 2020 period due to a drop in stock-based compensation to $47.4M in the latest quarter from $78.6M a year earlier. Meanwhile, deferred revenue shot up 63.7% to $707.5M vs. $432.2M in Q2 2020.
  • “We are very pleased with our results in the second quarter, which was our second-best quarter ever in both billings and adjusted cash flow from operations,” CEO Mark Arnold said in releasing the numbers. “When you consider that a number of our senior leaders were working on the go-public transaction, I think it makes our results even more impressive.”
  • However, Wall Street didn’t seem to agree, sending MKTW down for its third straight session. All told, the stock has fallen 22.7% since Monday’s close and 38.9% since MKTW peaked at $16.97 intraday on July 30.
  • Still, Seeking Alpha contributor Greenhaven Road Capital recently issued a bullish thesis for the stock, writing that the company "has a capital-light business model with excellent gross margins."
