KE Holdings cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse after outlook dims
Aug. 12, 2021 2:49 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)
- Credit Suisse analyst Ashley Xu downgrades KE Holdings (BEKE -1.0%) to Neutral and cuts price target to $18 from $80 after the company that operates as Beike in China issued disappointing Q3 guidance.
- The earnings were hurt by market-cooling measures that were rolled out in China, the company said.
- The rating aligns with the Neutral Quant rating and disagrees with the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 2 Neutral).
- KE Holdings' average price target has been declining in the past month as seen in chart below.
