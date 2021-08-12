HollyFrontier upgraded, PBF Energy downgraded at Wells Fargo
Aug. 12, 2021
- Wells Fargo upgrades refiner HollyFrontier (HFC +0.5%) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $31 price target, raised from $28, while downgrading peer PBF Energy (PBF -1.8%) to Underweight from Equal Weight with an $8 target, cut from $10.50, on regulatory headwinds.
- While "not yet true believers," Roger Read and the Wells team like HollyFrontier's long-term potential, saying the company's "acquisitions of the Pacific Northwest, the expected startup of the renewable diesel facilities during H1 2022, the likely emersion of the lubes market from multiple years of oversupply, and the favorable marketing [and] blending operations within Sinclair make crude differential expansion less critical."
- Read's downgrade of PBF is linked to regulatory and compliance events, particularly related to RINs, which could exert even greater negative effects than currently reflected in the company's stated liabilities.
