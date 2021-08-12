Green Thumb price target raised at Cantor as Q2 results prompt changes to forecast

  • On Wednesday, Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF +5.1%) beat analyst expectations with its Q2 2021 earnings as revenue jumped ~85.4% YoY to reach $221.9M.
  • In reaction, Cantor Fitzgerald has upped the price target on the stock, citing a sectoral rerating and an increase in the company’s 2022 EBITDA estimate.
  • The new per share target raised to $46.00 from $43.50 implies a premium of ~47% to the last close. The overweight rating on the stock was maintained.
  • Forecasting the new capacity in New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to contribute to the topline by mid-2022, the analyst Pablo Zuanic expects retail sales to mainly drive the company’s second-half revenue.
  • And the analyst predicts several tailwinds for Green Thumb’s (OTCQX:GTBIF) that could benefit the stock.
  • Given the potential changes to cannabis regulations at the federal level, the firm prefers to pick MSOs based on fundamentals and growth rather than the relative valuation.
  • Read: Early this month, Pablo Zuanic projected U.S. marijuana sales to double by 2023, even without supportive legal changes at the federal level.
