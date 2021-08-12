Finance of America stock wilts 21% after Q2 drop in lower mortgage originations

  • Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) stock drops 21% after lower mortgage originations and narrower gain on sale margins hurt Q2 results.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell to $87M from $154M in Q1 and $153M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Total revenue declined $119M, or 23% Q/Q to $389M, predominantly due to lower revenue on mortgage originations.
  • Mortgage originations funded volume of $6.93M fell 18% Q/Q.
  • Gain on sale and other income from mortgage loans held for sale, net, fell to $187.6M from $291.3M in Q1.
  • Previously, Finance of America reports Q2 results
