1stdibs.Com shares plunge as company predicts lower revenue in Q3
Aug. 12, 2021 3:52 PM ET1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS)By: SA News Team
- 1stdibs.Com (DIBS -23.3%) shares plummeted today after the company missed earnings and predicts that both revenue and gross merchandise value (GMV) will be lower in the company's third quarter.
- Increasing operating expenses as a percent of revenue drove Adjusted EBITDA margin loss down for the second quarter to 12.3% from 10.7%.
- Consumer GMV growth slowed during the quarter, affected by the reopening of brick-and-mortar stores.
- GMV was $107M in the second quarter and the company provided GMV guidance for Q3 between $100M and $104M. The outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin loss is also down sequentially at between 21% and 18%.
- Active buyers increased 39% Y/Y to 69,000.
- "We believe that the blockchain in general, and NFTs in particular are a game changing technology for the art world, that digital art will become a significant market in its own right," said CEO David Rosenblatt in the company's first ever earnings call, after1stdibs.Com launched its NFT platform yesterday.