Exelon upgraded at Mizuho, seeing potential for federal nuclear support
Aug. 12, 2021 3:54 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Exelon (EXC +0.3%) edges higher as Mizuho upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $47.50 price target, raised from $40, citing an improved earnings outlook for Exelon Generation.
- ExGen "continues to benefit from an increase in forward gas and electric prices and from improving odds for federal subsidies for nuclear generation," Mizuho's Paul Fremont writes.
- The analyst also cites the proposal to "substitute a $15/MWh nuclear PTC for a $6B nuclear grant program in the $1T federal infrastructure proposal introduced into the U.S. Senate."
- Last week, Exelon reported stronger than expected Q2 earnings and said it planned to cut operations-driven emissions in half by 2030.